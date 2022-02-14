[Video] What you didn’t catch in the Halftime Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sunday night Hip Hop & R&B took centerstage on the BIGGEST stage for any performer! Pretty much all eyes were on Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar along with special guests 50 Cent & Anderson .Paak for Halftime of the Big Game. Here are somethings you didn’t notice that meant more than you know!

The first voice you hear welcoming you to the halftime show is that of the legendary MC Lyte who was the first solo female rapper to release a full album with 1988’s critically acclaimed Lyte as a Rock.

In one of the rooms Snoop walks into as he performs “Next Episode” you will see a picture of Snoop and his late mom in a photo on the wall behind him. Snoop’s mom Beverly Tate passes away in October of 2021. The cover of his legendary Doggystyle album is in the background too!

You spot the sign “Eve After Dark” as one of the historic Compton historic landmarks in the set. This is an old club where Dre’s sound would come from.

50 Cent pops up as a surprise guest during the performance upside down. This is a call back to his “In Da Club” music video.

While Kendrick Lamar was performing the name “Dre Day” was very visible on boxes and sashes. This was a tribute to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s song in 1993.

Rapper Anderson .Paak pops up jamming on the drums during the Eminem performance.

While Eminem’s performance concluded he took a knee in Colin Kaepernick fashion to call attention to the issues of racial inequality and police brutality.

There were plenty of rumors of a Tupac appearance or some type of tribute to the late rapper during this show. You may have missed it. At the end of Em’s set, Dr. Dre plays Pac’s “I ain’t mad atcha” before going into “Still Dre”.

Watch the entire halftime show HERE and see if I missed anything.

