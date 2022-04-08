Power 107.5 CLOSE

Tika Sumpter stepped out recently in a gold suit that was everything and we’ve got the deets on her fashionable ensemble.

For her look, the actress wore an oversized Etro gold suit jacket and pants suit that she paired with gold strappy sandal heels. She wore a black top underneath the fashionable fit and carried a square-shaped black and gold handbag to match. As for her hair, she wore her long dark locs in a slicked back, half up, half down hairstyle that was down and draped her back. She also wore a bright red lip and dangly gold earrings to make the entire outfit pop.

Tika’s stylists, Wayman, and Micah, shared the stunning look on their Instagram page, posting a carousel image of the melanated beauty from the event along with other r effortless slays that she’s donned over the last few months. “@tikasumpter x @sonicmovie out tomorrow!,” they captioned the post before tagging Tika’s glam squad, writing, “MUA: @kristenebmakeup Hair: @sosheargenius #sonicmovie2 #sonicthehedgehog thank you @etro for the perfect premiere suit.”

Check it out below!

Many followers commented on Tika’s stunning look, writing “ Now that’s my kinda suit! ,” while another commenter wrote, “I legit LOVE HERRRR ,” and another wrote, “Suit is everything. She is amazing .”

Beauties, what do you think about Tika’s look?

RELATED NEWS:

Here’s How To Make Halle Berry’s Affordable DIY Quarantine Face Mask

Banish Blackheads With This Moroccan Red Clay Mask

Add Some Fun To Your Face Routine With This Hydrating Flower Power Sheet Mask

Tika Sumpter Steps Out In A Gold Suit For ‘Sonic Movie 2’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: