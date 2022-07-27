Mega Millions Jackpot Exceeds $1 Billion!!!

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Third time must be the charm seeing as the new Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion. This is the 3rd time in its history that this jackpot has reached such an incredible number.

This Mega Millions jackpot has been brewing for months now, starting April 19th, after the last winner claimed their prize April 15th in Tennessee.

The next drawing will occur on Friday, July 29th! So grab your tickets immediately to be considered for this humongous sum of money. $1.025 billion equates to a cash amount of $602.5 million, if chosen to be paid out with that method.

This Mega Millions jackpot has brought in more traffic than any other in history, including the record Mega jackpot of $1.537 billion from 2018.

The Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said, “We look with anticipation on the growing jackpot. Seeing the jackpot build over a period of months and reaching the billion-dollar mark is truly breathtaking. We encourage customers to keep play in balance and enjoy the ride. Someone is going to win.”

With the growing jackpot, it is not to go unmentioned that the number of winning tickets at other prize levels is on the rise as well. On July 26th, there were a total of 6,775,330, winning tickets at all prize levels. Nine tickets won the Mega Millions second prize. One, that sold in Ohio, is worth $3 million because it included the Megaplier option. Five of the nine tickets were worth $1 million, sold across the midwest, east coast and California.

156 tickets won the Mega’s 3rd prize, 36 of those are worth $30,000 each and the other 120 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far in 2022. Prizes ranged from $20 million to $428 million.

All Mega Millions players are encouraged to play responsibly. Members also hope people stay aware of those that may have a gambling addiction. You can call the National Council on Problem Gambling’s confidential 24-hour hotline at 1-800-522-4700.

The top 5 Mega Millions jackpots to date are as follows:

$1.537 billion; Won on 10.23.2018 in South Carolina $1.050 billion; Won on 01.22.2021 in Michigan $656 million; Won on 03.30.2012 for a split in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland $648 million; Won on 12.17.2013 for a split in California and Georgia $543 million; Won on 07.24.2018 in California

