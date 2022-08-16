According to NBC4i, Four juveniles are under arrest after allegedly ramming Whitehall police cruisers in a stolen vehicle.
According to Whitehall Police, an officer saw a 2018 blue Hyundai Elantra driving north on South Hamilton Road at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night.
The vehicle was reportedly stolen from Grove City, fleeing from police officers there the juveniles fled from an attempted traffic stop.
Whitehall police said officers waited until the Elantra parked in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill store located on South Hamilton Road. Three police cruisers then blocked the stolen car, trying to stop it from leaving the lot.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Watch: Teens ram Whitehall police cars with stolen Hyundai was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com