[Watch Video] Kendrick Lamar short film “We Cry Together”

Glastonbury Festival 2022

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

SPEECHLESS is the word that describes this new Kendrick Lamar video! It’s a short film for the song “We Cry Together” where K Dot shows off his acting chops co-starring Taylour Paige. WARNING… this is video is explicit and has a scene that many could consider Onlyfans type of content and could be on the Hub! Check out the 6 minute argument turned love session below.

