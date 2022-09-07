How High? Rapper Redman Is Now A Licensed Skydiver

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Look up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane

(It’s the Funk Doctor Spock smokin’ buddah on the train)

How high? (So high that I can kiss the sky)

Looks like Redman is living up to the lyrics to his song “How High” with his partner in rhyme, Method Man from the 1995 Documentary “The Show” and the soundtrack. The “Muddy Waters” rapper announced on social media that he is now a licensed skydiver with 27 jumps to his credit.

How do you become a licensed skydiver? Well, there are four different skydiving levels, from A to D. According to the United States Parachute Association, to obtain a Skydiving A license you must:

Complete a minimum of 25 jumps

Complete all requirements laid out by the USPA A License Proficiency Card

Make five skydives with one or more other people

Have their skydiving license stamped by the USPA

Pass the USPA written and oral exams

Congrats to the rapper and be careful in the friendly skies!

