Shanquella Robinson’s Family Pushes For Answers After Autopsy Findings Raise More Questions

After a popular Charlotte braider Shanquella Robinson mysteriously died while vacationing in Mexico with her friends last month and her family is seeking answers about the questionable autopsy report.

According to WBTV.com, Shanquella Robinson’s parents Bernard and Salamondra Robinson said that their 25-year-old daughter left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and sadly, they would never see their daughter alive again.

“[I] spoke with her Friday evening she was having dinner and I never spoke with her again,” Salamondra explained. “On Saturday evening, they called and said she wasn’t feeling well, and they were going to call a doctor. And when they called, the doctor hadn’t arrived yet, but they said she had alcohol poisoning.” Both parents were told that their daughter died from alcohol poisoning, however, an autopsy report refutes that as the cause of death. Robinson suffered a broken neck and spinal cord injury.

Lore’l & Headkrack break down the latest surrounding the death, what her mother had to say, a response from one of the friends who were allegedly there, and the audio clip from a friend, who was on the trip but proved he arrived after the incident captured on video, took to social media to prove his innocence.

As spotted on HelloBeautiful, “A video showing Robinson being attacked while intoxicated hasn’t been validated by authorities but has been circulating social media spawning the theory her friends allegedly beat her to death and tried to cover up her murder.

Reports say Robinson’s friends returned home without her. According to TravelNoire, The family spent $6,000 to have her body to be returned home.

“We are aware of these reports. Protecting the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is among our top priorities. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time.” said The U.S. Department of State issued the following statement after the passing of the young woman.

To solve the mystery surrounding the young woman’s death, the family has also contacted Charlotte’s FBI branch. A private investigator would be hired if necessary, they told the media.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Shanquella Robinson.

Shanquella Robinson's Family Pushes For Answers After Autopsy Findings Raise More Questions