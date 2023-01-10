Storm Reid Styles In Custom Prada At The ‘Last Of Us’ Premiere

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Storm Reid stepped out looking fly at the Los Angeles premiere of Last of Us donning a custom Prada ensemble that deserves all the accolades.

Storm Reid and Prada go together like a hand and glove. The Missing actress has been seen clothed in the popular brand often, and last night was no different. Styled by fashion expert Jason Bolden, Reid attended HBO’s Last of Us premiere, rocking a custom Prada look that featured a genius mixture of androgyny and glamour.

The look included an oversized, smokey grey double-breasted blazer that the star wore over a sexy black bra. Her bottom was a sheer, knee-length skirt embroidered with black and silver details. Reid completed the garb with black ankle strap platform sandals and minimal diamond jewelry. She wore her hair hanging down her back, accented by two braids in the front and a deep part in the middle.

We all have that brand that works well with our style aesthetic, and Prada is that designer for Reid. The actress has sported the Italian threads at many events, and each time she slays the look. Last year she gave us fashion envy in a custom black and white Prada outfit that we still can’t get out of our heads.

It’s safe to say that Reid has found her style flow, and we are totally here for it!

