Saweetie Sits Pretty In Pink While Courtside At A Lakers Game

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Saweetie was spotted earlier this week sitting courtside at a Lakers game in Los Angeles and was sitting pretty in an all pink ensemble that we love!

The “My Type” rapper was spotted on the scene at the Crypto.com Arena donning an adorable pink mini dress with a deep v-neckline. She paired the look with pink sock boots from Jimmy Choo and a pink coat that she wore off her shoulders. She blinged the look out by adding diamond encrusted chain jewelry around her neck, oversized hoop earrings, and an adorable cat shapped hand bag. As for her hair, she wore her locs long, sleek, and straight and parted over to the side to show off her stunning face.

She was spotted turning heads as she sat with her friend during the sporting event and served face and body as she flicked it up for the cameras during the game. Check out the look below.

She also shared the look on her Instagram page, posting an Instagram photo carousel while modeling the look to perfection from all angles. “she a baddie with ha baddie friend ” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Saweetie’s 13.1 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “You’re sooo perfectttttt ” one follower commented while another wrote, “Them damn boots will get you everytime” and another was left speechless, writing, “Oh my god wifey looking godly as always ”

Looking good, Saweetie!

DON’T MISS…

Saweetie Debuts A Platinum Blonde Buzz Cut Ahead Of The Holiday Season

Saweetie Gives Unicorn Vibes During Her Coachella Performance This Weekend

Saweetie Takes Her New Buzz Cut And Birkin Bag On A Date To The Lakers Game

Saweetie Sits Pretty In Pink While Courtside At A Lakers Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com