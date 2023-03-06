Ohio Has Had 5 Train Derailments in the Last 6 Months

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Ohioans across the state are growing more and more concerned after a fifth train derailed in the last few months. The most infamous derailment, and potentially most dangerous, occurred near East Palestine on Ohio’s southeast side. That caused toxic chemicals to be dislodged, spilling into the soil and possibly local water areas, forcing authorities to enact a mandatory evacuation in the immediate area.

The four other accidents occurred in Springfield Township (March 4), Steubenville (November 6), Ravenna (November 1), and Sandusky (October 8).

If you’ve only heard of the East Palestine accident then you aren’t alone, though news outlets across the state have picked up the coverage on all of the accidents recently.

FOX 8 initially reported on this story:

Norfolk Southern announced on Monday a six-point plan to address the safety of its operations following the train derailments.

The safety plan, based on the preliminary findings of the National Transportation Safety Board, includes an enhanced hot bearing detector network and safety technology that will potentially catch overheated bearings more effectively.

To finish this story from FOX 8, [click here].

Ohio citizens have had growing concerns over these recent incidents, as we all should.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

