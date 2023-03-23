According to NBC4i,students-fall-ill-after-eating-marijuana-gummies-at-columbus-elementary-school Students at a Columbus elementary school became sick after eating marijuana gummies while on school grounds.
Two students at Fairwood Elementary School on the east side of the city became sick Tuesday after another student shared the gummies with them, according to a Columbus City School District spokesperson.
The school nurse saw the two students become ill in the afternoon. As a precaution, the students were taken to the hospital for evaluation, and the school notified their parents.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus Elementary Students Sick After Eating Marijuana Gummies was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
