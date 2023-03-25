Ohio Woman Arrested for Beating Man with Paper Towel Holder

According to NBC4i, a woman has been charged after allegedly beating a man over the head with a paper towel holder.
Campbell police were called to a home on the 100 block of Jackson Street around 9 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man being assaulted.
When they arrived on the scene, officers noted “a large amount” of blood on the kitchen floor of the home and the man, also covered in blood, with a large gash on his forehead, according to the report.
Lakayia McNair, 19, was arrested at the scene and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.
Reports state the pair were having a verbal dispute when McNair took the aluminum paper towel holder and struck him over the head with it — officers on the scene noted the holder had a large dent in it and collected it as evidence.
For the full NBC4 story click here
