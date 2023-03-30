There is a huge supply of water under us right now. It’s about 400 miles underground and it’s stored in a specific rock known as ‘ringwoodite’. This rock is a spongelike texture that soaks up water and stores it. Geophysicist Steve Jacobsen stated, “The ringwoodite is like a sponge, soaking up water, there is something very special about the crystal structure of ringwoodite that allows it to attract hydrogen and trap water”. He went on to say, “I think we are finally seeing evidence for a whole-Earth water cycle, which may help explain the vast amount of liquid water on the surface of our habitable planet. Scientists have been looking for this missing deep water for decades.”
Scientists made this discovery after studying earthquakes using seismometers and realizing shockwaves under the Earth. According to Indy100 “if the rock contained just % of water then that means there is three times more water under the surface than there is on the surface.
What do you think about the recent discovery?
- Win Nailz’s Power Prom Hook Up
- Win Leah’s Power Prom Hook Up
- Rev. Al Sharpton Quotes Central Park 5 Member While Reacting To Donald Trump Indictment: ‘Karma’
- Apple Offers The “Buy Now Pay Later” Feature
- Grammy Award Winning DJ Drama Talks Possible BMF Appearance, New Project “I’m Really Like That,” Clears Up His Philly Anthem Statement + More
- Law Roach’s Partnership With TJ Maxx Is The Fashion Industry’s Best Kept Secret
- Review: Teyana Taylor Shines As Powerful Female Lead In ‘A Thousand And One’
- Win Tickets to See Glorilla and More!
- Jason Whitlock Says He’s ‘Never Voted,’ But He’s ‘Hardcore MAGA’ Now That Trump Has Been Indicted
- New and Making Noise Podcast Ft Big Boss Vette | EPISODE 21
Massive Ocean Found Underneath Earth; More Water Than The Surface was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Here’s When The First Bojangles Opens in the Columbus Metro
-
Blac Chyna Spotted Out After Dissolving Facial Fillers
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Become a DJ for day with The Boss Babe Breeze of Power 107.5/106.3!
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Jaw Dropper: SZA Shows Off Her ASSets in Skims Photoshoot