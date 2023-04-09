Local

Shining Diamond Goes Viral in Vegas

Published on April 9, 2023

Check out this video of 6 year old Jahmayne  from the Shining Diamonds in Columbus, Ohio. Jae Esquire took a few moments to speak with her before the shift. She showed us some dance moves and gave positive energy throughout the time we spent together.

