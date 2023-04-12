Talk about a miracle! A local fisherman called authorities after seeing a Jeep submerged underwater at Lake O’ the Pines in Texas.
RELATED: Harris County Sergeant Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash
RELATED: Report: Two Planes Crash During Dallas Air Show
They discovered a woman inside who had been listed on the Missing Persons List for two days. She was rescued alive and immediately treated for hypothermia. Photos shared online by the Marion County Sheriff Office show two men pulling an individual out of the water and into a boat. To their right, a portion of the submerged Jeep can be seen.
“He reported observing a black Jeep submerged about 40 feet from the Woody’s camp boat ramp,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.
Check out this report from KHOU11 Below
Texas Woman Missing For 2 Days Found Alive Inside Jeep Submerged In Lake was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Shining Diamond Goes Viral in Vegas
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Ohio bill would presume 50-50 child custody in divorce
-
Don’t Sleep! Get FREE Chick-fil-A in Columbus this Week
-
Nike Maxsight Contact Lenses!?
-
Central Ohio 4-year-old shot in hotel, bullet went through wall
-
Pickerington: 8 Year Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Face
-
Become a DJ for day with The Boss Babe Breeze of Power 107.5/106.3!