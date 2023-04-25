According to NBC4i, Former residents of a condemned Mt. Vernon apartment building are entitled to $265,000 worth of money and furniture.
Columbus City Council voted Monday to approve an ordinance calling for each former resident to receive a one-time cash payment and furniture through a grant agreement with The Wells Foundation, a philanthropic organization that helps nonprofits.
The city voted to fund the grants by taking $230,000 from the Neighborhood Economic Development Fund and $35,000 from the city’s general fund’s Neighborhood Initiative subfund.
“Payment amounts will be calculated based on household size and monthly expense estimates as provided by the IRS and FEMA,” the approved ordinance states.
Columbus approves $265,000 for Latitude Five25 tenants was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
