According to NBC4i, Nearly three dozen have been injured after the roof of a home near the Ohio State University collapsed.
Officers responded to East 13th Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday after report of a roof collapsing, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said 14 people were transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center, Grant Medical Center and OSU East Hospital in stable condition, with about 20 others injured and treated by medics on the scene.
The collapse came as a large number of students were standing on the roof during a party, according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Rick Artrip. He reaffirmed those injured are not facing life-threatening injuries.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Dozens Injured After Roof Collapses Near Ohio State
- Gabrielle Union Shows Us How To Style Menswear To Perfection
- Halle Berry Is Stunning In A Makeup Free Selfie
- Teyana Taylor Leaves Us Speechless Once Again With Her Breathtaking Style
- The Highest-Paid Players In The NFL Are Black Quarterbacks
- WATCH: Viola Davis & Peter Dinklage Star In The Official Trailer For ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’
- Review: ‘Big George Foreman’ Is A Theatrical Testament To The Power Of Perseverance
- Watch: Netflix’s Beloved Crime Drama Series ‘Top Boy’ Debuts Teaser For Season 3
- Lori Harvey Was A Show-Stopper At The Prince’s Trust Gala In A Gorgeous Georges Chakra Outfit
- Zendaya Sizzles In Versace At 2023 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards
Dozens Injured After Roof Collapses Near Ohio State was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby
-
Plane departing from Columbus airport lands safely after catching fire
-
Columbus Homeowner Fatally Shoots Trespasser
-
Here’s Where to Get Gas for $1.85 in Columbus
-
Desiigner Charged With Indecent Exposure After Wild Airplane Incident
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]