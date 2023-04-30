Columbus Teen Shot at After Prom Party

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a teenage boy is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning at an after-prom party in south Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers went to an Airbnb house at the 1500 block of Linwood Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. At the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy who has been shot. He was taken to Ohio State University East Hospital and is expected to fully recover from his injury.

Police say the shooting was during an after-prom party and began as a result of an altercation.

