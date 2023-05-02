Columbus: LGBTQ+ donations pour in after Nazi protests drag brunch fundraiser

According to NBC4i, LGBTQ+ advocates are turning an act of hate during a Columbus fundraiser on Saturday into a call to action.
Nazi protesters disrupted a drag brunch on Saturday benefiting Kaleidoscope Youth Center, the largest and longest-standing organization supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Ohio. However, since then, KYC has received an outpouring of support from the community.
In addition, the center told NBC4 it has greatly exceeded its fundraising goal of $5,000 by raising around $50,000.
Saturday’s brunch at Land Grant Brewery was organized to promote inclusion and community partnerships.
For the full NBC4 story click here
