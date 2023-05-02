According to NBC4i, Security measures have been increased at all Columbus City Schools (CCS) high schools after a student stabbed another student late last week.
Additional screenings of students’ bags and belongings are taking place when they arrive in the morning, according to a district spokesperson. The move comes after a student was stabbed by another student at Mifflin High School on Friday.
The spokesperson said the student who was stabbed was treated by the school nurse. Police said the suspect has been charged with felonious assault.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus schools boost security after stabbing was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
