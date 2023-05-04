Worker killed in Reynoldsburg factory accident

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, an employee at a Reynoldsburg manufacturing plant died Tuesday in an industrial accident, the company confirmed Wednesday.

Employee Mitsavanh “Mits” Boualyvongsane died at the TS Tech plant in the 8400 block of East Broad Street, according to a spokesperson.

TS Tech, which manufactures car seats and other interior auto parts, is working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the cause of the accident — but the spokesperson did not detail Wednesday how the accident occurred.

One of Boualyvongsane’s former co-workers, who requested only to be called Bobby, said he was a natural leader, moving up the supervisor ranks.

