For killing Columbus teen’s unborn baby, man sentenced to life in prison

According to NBC4i, a Columbus man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder and other felonies in the death of a 15-year-old girl’s unborn baby in 2020.

Christopher Payne, 27, received a life sentence of no less than 40 years by Judge Carl Aveni on Friday, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney. Having served 947 days in jail, Payne will not be eligible for parole before 2060.

A jury found Payne guilty on April 13 of a dozen felonies for a drive-by shooting in northeast Columbus that injured 15-year-old Ma’Tiya Bruster-Lewis and killed her unborn baby, Asier Lewis.

