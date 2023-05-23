Teenage Mom in Ohio Charged For Death of Twin Babies

A 16-year-old mom in Cleveland is currently being held at a Cuyahoga County juvenile justice center in connection to the deaths of her newborn twins.
She’s facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse.
FOX 8 initially reported the story. They say the babies were found in a trash can on Ludlow Road. Police say the teenager’s mother didn’t know she was pregnant.
From FOX 8:
The infant victims are twins and appeared to be born early at about 30 weeks gestation. The investigation is ongoing.
The babies were born a few days before their bodies were discovered.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
