It’s About Time: Angela Bassett Is FINALLY Getting Her Oscar

After over four decades and memorable roles in countless films and shows, Angela Bassett is FINALLY getting her Oscar!

Variety confirms that Bassett, along with director Mel Brooks and editor Carol Littleton, will receive an Honorary Oscar at this year’s Governors Awards, held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In addition, Michelle Satter of the Sundance Institute will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The four will be honored at the 14th annual ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Los Angeles.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” said Academy President Janet Yang in a statement.

“Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment. Carol Littleton’s career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world.”

The Honorary Oscar is awarded “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy.”

The honor is a long time coming for Bassett, who was first nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her iconic portrayal of the late Tina Turner in 1993’s What’s Love Got To Do With It?.

She has also turned out memorable roles in Boyz N The Hood (1991), Malcolm X (1992), and, most recently, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The latter earned Bassett her second Oscar nomination, for Best Supporting Actress (a first Oscar nom for a Marvel film).

And before you say, “It ain’t the same,” let us remind you that Spike Lee won an Honorary Oscar in 2015, and then won his first competitive statuette a few years later (Best Screenplay for BlacKKKlansman in 2019). So, there is still a chance for her to get a traditional statuette in the future.

Still, we are thrilled to see Bassett finally get the Academy recognition she rightfully deserves.

