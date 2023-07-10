Police say one person is dead after a car accident in Cleveland early Monday morning. The gruesome scene shows that after hitting a pole the car literally split into two pieces.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
The devasting event occurred around 3:30 a.m. near Union Ave and East 78th Street in Cleveland.
From FOX 8:
Four people were transported to a nearby hospital including a 30-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, and two 16-year-old boys. Both teens were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.
It’s not clear what caused the accident.
Not many details are available at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
Cleveland: Car Splits In Half After Hitting Pole, 1 Dead was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
