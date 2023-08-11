Issa Celebration:: Happy 50th Anniversary to Hip Hop!!!

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

To me hip hop is way more than just music. Hip hop is a lifestyle!! From the swag, the energy, the style, the music, the moves…. hip hop is definitely in you, not on you!!!

I have always been a lover of music; always loved all genres of music, from soft rock and alternative, to jazz, blues and R&B. But it’s just something about hip hop that truly feeds my spirit. It goes beyond just entertainment, giving a voice and reflection to any mood or experience I’ve encountered in my day-to-day life.

Some of my earliest memories with hip hop are from my childhood. I grew up a radio baby, always around or involved in the business thanks to my dedicated mother. Needless to say, my love grew authentically. I met some of my first artists at the tender age of 7. The music, the energy has always provided the soundtrack to my life. My first hip hop concert that I can remember was of course, Lil Bow Wow. I was 13 having the time of my life at the first Scream Tour. ((Don’t judge me! Being from Columbus, Ohio…if you know, you know!))

Hip hop is a true reflection of us as a people. Something that started uniquely as our own! It’s been frowned upon, disrespected and overlooked for some time and yet managed to persevere and transcend any judgements and opinions of the masses. Now, everywhere you turn you see the influence of hip hop. Whether it’s the clothes, shoes, hair, or even that extra pep in your step. The influence is undeniable.

I am so happy to be a part of such an expressive art form. To be able to work around and interact with movers and shakers of the culture is an honor and a privilege. I can’t wait to see what boundaries and barriers hip hop continues to breakthrough!!

Happy 50th Anniversary to Hip Hop, the GOAT!!