Chloe Bailey Wants You To Chill Out on Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors!

One thing about Chloe and Halle Bailey is they’re always going to have each others backs. Over the weekend rumors begin to swirl that the Little Mermaid star was possible expecting her first child with rapper DDG. People speculated her oversized pink outfit to the Renaissance concert was her trying to hide her rumored baby bump.
Well Halle’s sister Chloe said not on her watch! Chloe went live on Instagram and made it VERY clear to stop playing with her sister’s name. Halle nor DDG have made a statement on the rumors but there’s one thing for sure… Chloe wants the internet to RELAX on the pregnancy rumors.
