Good Night, John Boy Opens In Columbus!!

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

New vibes have landed in the Short North Arts District! For lovers of vintage and old school energy, Good Night, John Boy is the place to be.

The new restaurant brings an authentic 70’s flair to Columbus. Taking over the space formally known as SeeSaw, Good Night John Boy offers locals and visitors a journey back in time to the 1970’s.

The new restaurant chain debuted this month during Labor Day weekend. The menu offers throwback interpretations of classic family meals, like TV dinners and Hamburger Helper.

“We’re trying to stick to the theme of nostalgia but also keeping with the theme around in the Short North of food being elevated,” said general manager Max Martin.

Not only is the food going to satisfy you, but the interior aesthetic really takes the cake; with a huge disco ball, shag carpet, and light up dance floor all reinforcing the 70’s feel.

Columbus marks Good Night John Boy’s 4th location. Cleveland and Chicago are also home to the chain in the midwest!

Source: The Lantern, Good Night John Boy