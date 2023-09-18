Irish Grinstead of R&B Sensation 702 Passes Away at age 43

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The R&B group 702 made their mark in the 90’s with unforgettable hits like “Get It Together,” “Where My Girls At,” and many more. Their hit records were on the playlist of our moms, aunties, and even on the 1997 movie “Good Burger”. The Las Vegas natives were discovered by Michael Bivens (from New Edition), at an Atlanta talent show. He then signed them to his record label Biv 10 Records, after an impromptu audition. Their entry into the music world in 1995 came with Subway’s “This Lil’ Game We Play,” which successfully secured a place in the Top 20 of the Billboard charts. The success of this record helped launch their career.

The group started off as a quartet, the members were Irish Grinstead, Orish Grinstead, Kameelah Williams, and Lemisha Grinstead. Which soon became a trio, when Orish Grinstead left the group due to being sick. Orish, who was the twin sister of Irish, passed away in 2008 due to kidney failure. In Dec of 2022, in an Instagram post from the 702 group page they wrote “We regret to inform you that at this time Irish Grinstead will be taking a medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues. It is our hope that she will have a healthy and speedy recovery in the months to come.”

Unfortunately on Saturday September 16th, Lamisha Grinstead, who was a group member and sister of Irish Grinstead went to her instagram page to announce Irish’s death. She stated “It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening. She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace.” A cause of death was not given, but people allege that she passed due to kidney failure. During this time we send our thoughts and prayers to the loved ones of Irish. In her honor, be sure to play one of your favorite 702 songs this week.

By: Zara Love