Flyana Boss Talks Working 2 Years for Viral Moment, Queen Latifah Showing Love, Being Barbz + More!

The Dynamic Duo and viral sensation Flyana Boss came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and spilled about life after they took the internet by storm. The “You Wish” rappers discussed the road to their viral success and how they posed 3-4 videos a day before they got their “moment.” The two talked about all the A list love they’ve received since running their way into to the spotlight. The ladies shared their love for Nicki Minaj but who do they want a future collab with? You have to watch the full interview to get this Lemonade. So grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
