High Stakes Showdown: Ohio State Buckeyes Clash with Undefeated Notre Dame Saturday!

Published on September 19, 2023

The Ohio State football team is heading to South Bend to take on the undefeated, Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game is on primetime television at 7:30 p.m ET Saturday.

This game is expected to be one of the most anticipated and exciting matchups of the 2023 season. It’s a game so big that ESPN’s “College Game Day” will be in South Bend. This will be the first time that Ohio State visits Notre Dame Stadium since 1996. Both teams are among the winningest programs in college football history. Each have seven Heisman Trophy winners and a .730 winning percentage.

Who will win Saturday’s game in South Bend?

Notre Dame and Ohio State have met seven times on the field. The Buckeyes have won five in a row against the Irish and lead the all-time series 5-2. The last meeting was in the season opener of 2022, when Ohio State beat Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus.

BetMGM have posted their odds for the game and the Buckeyes are favored by a slim margin of 3.5 points, with the point total sitting at 54.5 points.

The OSU vs. ND game will be available to stream on any platform that offers NBC, including Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV.

High Stakes Showdown: Ohio State Buckeyes Clash with Undefeated Notre Dame Saturday!  was originally published on wibc.com

