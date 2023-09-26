J. Cole Posts A Letter To NFL Team For Colin Kaepernick To Join Practice Squad

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper J. Cole released Colin Kaepernick’s letter to Jet’s General Manager Joe Douglas Tuesday evening on social media. In this letter, the former NFL QB listed a number of reasons as to why he thought he’d be a good fit to join the New York Jet’s practice squad after the loss of their starting QB Aaron Rodgers’ achilles injury in Week 1 of the season.

The release of the letter comes after Colin Kaepernick’s agent reportedly reached out to the Jet’s organization after Week 1 realizing the reality of Rodgers possibly missing the entire season. The letter also contains some pretty dope references at the end; Jim and John Harbaugh, UCLA’s Head Coach and former 49ers Head Coach Chip Kelly and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis. Do you think they’re going to let Colin back?