JAY-Z Explains Why You Should Take The $500,000 Over Dinner With Him

JAY-Z is one of the most successful men not just in Hip Hop Music but in multiple lanes. Forbes has the rapper’s net worth at $2.5 Billion. Many wish to have the success that Hov has garnered over the years in his business ventures. Some folks even think a conversation over dinner can give them the blueprint. The question floating around social media asks users “Would you rather take $500,000 cash or have dinner with JAY-Z?” During a conversation with CBS Morning anchor Gayle King, Jigga answered the question and told us exactly why! Check it out below.