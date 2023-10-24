Listen Live
JAY-Z Explains Why You Should Take The $500,000 Over Dinner With Him

Published on October 24, 2023

City of Hope's 2023 Music, Film & Entertainment Industry Spirit Of Life® Gala Honoring Lyor Cohen, Global Head Of Music At YouTube And Google

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

JAY-Z is one of the most successful men not just in Hip Hop Music but  in multiple lanes. Forbes has the rapper’s net worth at $2.5 Billion. Many wish to have the success that Hov has garnered over the years in his business ventures. Some folks even think a conversation over dinner can give them the blueprint. The question floating around social media asks users “Would you rather take $500,000 cash or have dinner with JAY-Z?” During a conversation with CBS Morning anchor Gayle King, Jigga answered the question and told us exactly why! Check it out below.

