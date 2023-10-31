Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Partners With The NBA!!

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One thing is for sure, Kim “Keep A Coin” Kardashian is going to make moves and make money!!

Kim’s shapewear brand, Skims, has now become the official underwear partner for the NBA. Now it is to be noted that Skims has already built up its own $4 billion dollar legacy, however partnering with the NBA is definitely a game changing move.

Not only will Skims collaborate with the NBA, but also the WNBA and USA Basketball with a multiyear contract in place.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Creative Director, SKIMS. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

Skims recently debuted their expansion into menswear, October 26th, which was a smart move to make. Not only does this make the brand more inclusive, it also aids in catering to a more diverse customer base. The brand campaign launched with the slogan, “Every Body is Wearing SKIMS”, and featured NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We look forward to bring i ng NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership.

“Together, SKIMS, the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball will leverage the power of basketball to generate excitement and demand, by showing up in unexpected ways. Fans will see the partnership come to life at future marquee events, including NBA All-Star and the NBA In-Season Tournament,” Silver continued.

Skims and the NBA could potentially hold a long lasting, fruitful partnership for both parties. This could open doors for limited editions collections, collaborations and products that cater to comfort, style and athleticism. With the seamless, fashion forward style that Skims brings to the table, I am looking forward to seeing what is to come from this new link up! I’m sure we will be seeing Skims, literally EVERYWHERE this basketball season.

Congratulations Kim K for yet another strategic and iconic play! Must be the Libra magic!

Source: Forbes, NBA