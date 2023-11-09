When Will Marijuana Dispensaries Be Open In Ohio?

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Voters decided in favor of Issue 2 on Tuesday, making Ohio the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Now many are wondering exactly when marijuana dispensaries will be opening within the state.

For starters, adults over the age of 21 will soon be able to possess and consume recreational marijuana legally. The maximum amount an adult can have at a time is 2.5 ounces. People will also be able to grow up to six plants per person, or 12 plants per household, without having to acquire a license.

However, the law doesn’t go into effect until 30 days after its passage. That means that it’s still illegal to consume… at least for now.

But the big question remains: when will you be able to buy recreational marijuana at a dispensary in Ohio?

According to several outlets, including SpectrumNews1, the short answer is not anytime soon.

From SpectrumNews1:

Dispensaries will not be able to sell recreational marijuana until late 2024.

There are a couple of things that could potentially delay the opening of marijuana dispensaries in Ohio.

For starters, the state has up to nine months to grant businesses the required permits to run a dispensary. Also, the state legislator can step in at any time to amend parts of the new law, which could impact the openings for marijuana dispensaries as well.

With all that said, even though the law has officially passed, Ohioans still may be a ways away from having the legal opportunity to walk into a dispensary and purchase recreational marijuana.

This is a developing story that will undoubtedly have a few more chapters before we reach the end. Please check back for updates.

