Midwest, the time has come… The official 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival lineup was announced Tuesday, December 12th via @cincymusicfest Instagram. Next year’s fest weekend will include a slew of R&B powerhouses like Maxwell, New Edition, Fantasia, Ne-yo, Kem, and more to be announced. 2024 CMF weekend will take place July 25th, July 26th, and July 27th at Paycor Stadium.

Tickets are available now to a limited audience with a presale code. General sale begins Saturday, December 16th on Ticketmaster.com. You are also able to purchase tickets by calling or visiting the CMF offices.

The Cincinnati Music Festival, previously the Ohio Valley Jazz Fest or locally known as simply “Jazz Fest”, dates back to 1962. Originally an all-jazz show, CMF has blossomed into a 3-day extravaganza. It is one of the most anticipated music festivals in the region. Past performers include legends like Whitney Houston, Duke Ellington, Aretha Franklin, Erykah Badu, Kanye West, Frankie Beverly, Usher, and many, many more.

In recent years, CMF has been accompanied by a street fair called “Festival 513” which takes place right outside of Paycor Stadium down the majority of Second Street. Festival 513 is free to attend all weekend and you can experience Black-owned clothing & accessory vendors, fried treats, street performers, and more.

View highlights from the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival here:

