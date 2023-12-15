The debate of whether R&B/Soul is dead has plagued the internet…but crooner, October London, has singlehandedly proven that true Soul music lives on. London talked with The WIZ this week to discuss his project, “Rebirth of Marvin Gaye”, his musical influences, wanting to still work with R. Kelly, and what fans can expect out of his performances!
Check out October London’s upcoming tour schedule:
Purchase tickets here: https://blackpromoterscollective.com/octoberlondon/
The post WATCH: October London Talks Influence & “The Rebirth of Marvin Gaye” appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.
