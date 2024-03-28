Listen Live
Yung Miami Accused of Transporting Drugs For Diddy!!

Published on March 28, 2024

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Say it ain’t so!!! Looks like our good sis Yung Miami might be getting all caught up in this Diddy mess!

She is being accused of transporting drugs, more specifically “pink cocaine,” as well as being a sex worker amid Diddy’s recent legal issues. “Pink Cocaine” is known to be a combination of ecstasy and cocaine, and the substance was allegedly provided by Ohio native Brendan Paul.

A former producer for Diddy, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, filed a lawsuit against him claiming he was sexually assaulted by Diddy. He also mentions that he allegedly witnessed Diddy using cocaine in a dressing room, rehearsing for Pharrell’s ‘Something in the Water Festival’ in Virginia.

“Defendant Sean Combs wanted [“pink cocaine”] but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami,” reads the court filing.

Diddy 'The Love Album: Off The Grid' Assets

Source: Steven Gomillion / COURTESY OF LOVE RECORDS

The Department of Homeland Security recently raided Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles mansions. The raids occurred after receiving accusations of Diddy’s alleged involvement in a sex trafficking ring. The arrest of Paul came down that same day and now charges for Yung Miami shortly after.

Yung Miami has not yet issued a response to the allegation made against her, or the recent lawsuits made against her former boo. Looks like Yung Miami is unbothered and looking forward to being outside this summer!

Source: Complex

