Who Is Dawn Staley?: 5 Things You Should Know About The South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach

Dawn Staley brought the South Carolina Gamecocks to victory during the NCAA women’s championship game, adding another win to her incredibly long list of achievements. The Lead Coach, known for her swag both on and off the court, has a reputation for bringing out the best in people, leading them to a path of continuous triumph.

If you’re a sports fanatic, then you’re aware of the Hall of Famer’s well-earned winning streak. Whatever Staley touches seems to flourish into a team of undefeated champions, from college basketball to the Olympics. The 53-year-old has a talent for bringing the best out of her players because she leads by example. She was voted one of the top 15 players in WNBA history, and that’s just the beginning. Here are five facts you should know about the incomparable Dawn Staley.

Dawn Staley is also known as Louis Vuitton Dawn

Staley’s love for luxury retailer Louis Vuitton earned her the nickname “Louis Vuitton Dawn.” The head coach amplifies her swag on the court by prioritizing comfortable looks that highlight her personal style. During the NCAA women’s championship game, Staley rocked a pair of Louis Vuitton sneakers with a silver jacket, also by the brand.

She is a 3-time Olympic goal medalist

Staley won her first Gold Medal in the 1996 Olympics as a player for team USA. She went on to add her second and third medal to her growing collection in 2000 and 2004.

She’s also coached a team into winning an Olympic goal medal

Staley added her 4th Olympic gold medal to her collection when she led Team USA in their 6-game win for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Dawn Staley thrives as a head coach

Staley thrives on the court in any capacity. In 2000, while playing for the WNBA, the Philadelphia native began coaching The Temple University Owl’s women’s Basketball team. During the eight years she spent with them, she coached them to six NCAA tournaments, three regular-season conference championships, and four conference tournament titles.

In 2008, she extended her talents to the University of South Carolina, where she became the head coach for women’s basketball. Under her wing, she led South Carolina to eight SEC regular season championships, eight SEC tournament championships, eight Sweet Sixteens, five Final Fours, and three NCAA women’s basketball national championships.

From 2017 to 2021, Staley was the head coach for the United States Women’s National Team, where she won her first gold medal as the head coach for the team’s win in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While there, she completed with a perfect 45–0 record and returned full-time to South Carolina.

And with yesterday’s victory, she coached the South Carolina Gamecocks into an undefeated season, earning herself another National Coach of the Year honor.

Dawn Staley was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013

Winning is in Staley’s DNA. In 2012, she was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, and the following year, she became the first person to win the Naismith Award as both a player and a coach. These accolades barely scratch the surface of her accomplishments. From being named the National High School Player of the Year at Murrell Dobbins Vocational High School in Philadelphia during her final season to her most recent victory of leading another undefeated team to the national title, it is clear that Staley was born to play and win the game of basketball.

