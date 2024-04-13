Rico Wade, the founding member of The Dungeon Family has allegedly passed away. ATL rapper, Killer Mike took to social media to speak about Rico passing away, “I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all. I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya’ll. This is a part of the journey. You told me “It ain’t been hard throughout the journey, it’s been a Journey” . The journey ain’t gonna be the Same Journey with U. Like U say tho Umma “Stay Down on it”……we all are. Love and Respect”
Atlanta legend Rico Wade was a huge contributor to southern hip-hop’s evolution. Wade formed the ultimate production group named Organized Noize, and was the cornerstone of the famed Dungeon Family collective. More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Dungeon Family Reunites At 2016 ONE MusicFest [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Killer Mike Names Ms. Cathy Hughes As One of His Biggest Influences After HUGE Night at the Grammys
RELATED: Outkast’s ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ Best-Selling Rap Album
Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Win $250 + Tickets to See Gunna!
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus
-
DIY Solar Eclipse Glasses: Step By Step How to Make Your Own
-
Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]
-
WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming
-
Urban One Health and Fitness Expo