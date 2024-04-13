Listen Live
Entertainment

Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

Published on April 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Outkast and Dungeon Family

Source: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty

Rico Wade, the founding member of The Dungeon Family has allegedly passed away. ATL rapper, Killer Mike took to social media to speak about Rico passing away, “I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all. I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya’ll. This is a part of the journey. You told me “It ain’t been hard throughout the journey, it’s been a Journey” . The journey ain’t gonna be the Same Journey with U. Like U say tho Umma “Stay Down on it”……we all are. Love and Respect”

 

Atlanta legend Rico Wade was a huge contributor to southern hip-hop’s evolution. Wade formed the ultimate production group named Organized Noize, and was the cornerstone of the famed Dungeon Family collective. More news to come as the story develops.

 

RELATED: Dungeon Family Reunites At 2016 ONE MusicFest [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Killer Mike Names Ms. Cathy Hughes As One of His Biggest Influences After HUGE Night at the Grammys

RELATED: Outkast’s ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ Best-Selling Rap Album

HOMEPAGE

Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

POWER April Curator Challenge
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Gunna!

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Amanda Seales Challenge
Amanda Seales Show

Listen In For The Amanda Seales Backspin Challenge

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

News

Settlement Reached for Evacuated Tenants of Latitude Five25

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close