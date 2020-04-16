is one of the biggest artists/public figures in the world right now. Many people love her for her music and personality. Cardi’s sisteris equally as dope! Did we mention that Hennessy is literally Cardi’s twin?! They are both beautiful! Hennessy similar to her sister, has also made TV appearances on Love & Hip Hop.

Here are some of our favorite photos of the beautiful Hennessy Carolina

Related: QuaranBAE: Christina Milian Just Had A Baby When?! [Photos]

Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Related: Angela Simmons Thirst Trap Quarantine Photos

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY

Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Is Showing Booty’s Run In The Family! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com