Jordan Brand Intros Russell Westbrook’s Jordan “Why Not?” Zer0.4 Sneakers & Gear [Photos]

Russell Westbrook is a pretty good basketball player. So it only makes sense that the NBA’s walking triple-double have a worthy collection of kicks and gear, which he does, via Jordan Brand, for a good minute now.
On Monday (Dec. 21), the Jumpman revealed the Brodies latest signature sneaker, the Why Not? Zer0.4, along with its corresponding collection of apparel.
If you’re looking for tech specifications, the Why Not? Zer0.4 features a double-stacked Zoom Air bag for responsiveness and cushioning during his forays to the bucket. There’s also a new traction pattern based on tires.
But if you’re into aesthetics, the intro colorway is a call out to Westbrook’s collab with Japanese fashion brand FACETASM for a collection of apparel. The story goes that Westbrook met FACETASM’s designer and founder Hiromichi Ochiai while touring Asia in 2018 and 2019. Their collection is rooted in sharp angles and bold colors that complement and call back to the kicks and gear.
“My favorite part about this shoe, and this whole collection, is being able to use different fabrics and materials yet still prioritizing the performance of the shoe,” said Westbrook via a statement.
The Jordan “Why Not?” apparel collection will be out globally on January 14. Check out detailed photos of the collection as well Westbrook’s take on specific colorways and their release dates below.
1. Trust & Loyalty – Russell Westbrook’s Jordan “Why Not?” Zer0.4Source:Jordan Brand
“I value trust and loyalty above anything else when it comes to relationships I have with my family and my friends. The significance of this color is a reminder to stay true to those most important in my life.”—Russell Westbrook
2. Family – Russell Westbrook’s Jordan “Why Not?” Zer0.4Source:Jordan Brand
“The most important thing in my life is my family, and each year, I always implement a Family colorway. Inside the sole of the shoe is a crest with each initial of my family, and that’s very important for me to bring to life on the shoe.”—Russell Westbrook
3. Upbringing – Russell Westbrook’s Jordan “Why Not?” Zer0.4Source:Jordan Brand
“What I treasure most about growing up in Los Angeles is just the community. I think when you’re from LA, you own where you’re from, and to me, I carry everything that I grew up around with me to this day – whether it’s my elementary school, middle school, high school and so on. Each color on this shoe has a significance to my life, and I loved bringing them all together to tell the story of my pathway to where I am now.”—Russell Westbrook
5. Russell Westbrook’s Jordan “Why Not?” Zer0.4 Sneakers & GearSource:Jordan Brand
Russell Westbrook’s Jordan “Why Not?” Zer0.4 Family colorway is out Jan. 14.
8. Russell Westbrook’s Jordan “Why Not?” Zer0.4 Sneakers & GearSource:Jordan Brand
Upbringing coloray is out January 6 in a full size run.
9. Russell Westbrook’s Jordan “Why Not?” Zer0.4 Sneakers & GearSource:Jordan Brand
The Trust & Loyalty colorway releases February 25.