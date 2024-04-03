LeBron James Says Bronny’s Got Some “Tough Decisions To Make” Amid Transfer Portal Rumors, X Has Ideas

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

At least that’s what Dick Weiss of the NY Daily News tweeted out Wednesday afternoon concerning Bronny’s future at the University of Southern California.

“USC freshman guard Bronny James is entering the transfer portal. good for him. needs to get away from the Hollywood hype. best of luck to LeBron’s kid,” the college basketball writer said in the now-deleted tweet.

However, that was later proved false when a source tweeted out a picture of the portal showing all the players currently enrolled at USC who wanted to leave the school. While Kobe Johnson, Zachary Booker, Oziyah Sellers, and Kijani Wright are included, Bronny’s name isn’t listed.

The rumor got so far that just hours after the initial tweet, LeBron James was asked about it after a 128-111 road win against the Toronto Raptors.

King James coyly dismissed the idea of Bronny entering the transfer portal but acknowledged that they’ll support him no matter what “tough decision” he makes.

“I don’t know where it came from, but at the end of the day, Bronny’s his own man, and he has some tough decisions to make. When he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know, but as his family, we’re going to support whatever he does,” James said.

Bronny could benefit from playing in a different program, as his low averages during his freshman year include 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists over 25 games.

However, Bronny’s health and being able just to rejoin the team is more of a feat, given he suffered cardiac arrest during an offseason workout less than a year ago. The season started out bumpy, as he missed the first eight games.

There’s still been no official word from Bronny about whether he’ll be switching up teams, but see how social media’s reacting the possibility below.

