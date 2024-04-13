Mariah Carey Kicks Off Her Third Vegas Residency In Style – And We Expect Nothing Less

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s TIIIIIIIIIIIIIIME – for Mariah Carey’s Vegas residency, that is.

The music icon kicked off Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live at Dolby Live at Park MGM on April 12. Her stage dripped with glitz and glamour, and Mariah reflected the excitement of the opening night with her melodic voice and fabulous style.

Fashion lovers gagged as Mariah made the stage her runway. From a sexy satin and feather robe perfect for a night in with bae to a stunning sequin style gown synonymous with Hollywood glamour, the 55-year-old veteran brought a range of styles. All the while, she sashayed, smiled, and belted out hits and fan favorites.

Mariah Carey Takes On Vegas – Again

Mariah’s newest residency marks her third career Nevada event. It is a highly anticipated follow-up to her first two at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: “#1 to Infinity” and “The Butterfly Returns.”

The concerts, which will be held through August—with new dates just announced on April 11— give fans another chance to see the “Queen of Christmas” outside the holiday season. The first round of dates ran from April 12 through April 27. While the second round runs from July 26 to August 10.

Tickets are available online with few still available for the original set of dates. (Proceeds from ticket sales go to Mariah’s summer program, Fresh Air Fund’s Camp Mariah. The program is for children interested in entertainment, cooking, and international relations.)

Conversely, the third Vegas iteration, “The Celebration of Mimi,” highlights the anniversary of, The “Emancipation of Mimi,” featuring songs from the 2005 compilation. According to social media recaps and news coverage, Mariah’s set list included hit after hit.

PEOPLE Magazine reported that our favorite soprano “tore through her catalog during the 90-minute show.” While looking stunning, Mariah sang “Hero,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Emotion,” and “Vision of Love.”

Get into Mariah’s Unforgettable Stage Style Slays

Mariah hit the stage in looks as memorable as her voice, album history, and cultural impact. But to be honest, when it comes to Madame Mariah, we expect nothing less.

Throughout the night, she gave the audience glamour girl, sexy seductress, and pop star all wrapped up in one. See our favorite style moments below.

