Snoop Dogg Says He’s Done Smoking Weed, X Calls Cap!

Rapperannounced earlier today on social media that he’s done smoking weed.

The legendary West Coast emcee, who’s grown to be as famous for blowing trees as he is for his acting, rapping, and endorsing just about everything, shocked fans worldwide with his announcement. While many praise Snoop for his decision to improve his health, others couldn’t help but call out the rapper for not being totally truthful with his latest revelation.

With a praying Snoop Dogg set as the background, the typed caption simply says “I’m giving up smoke.”

In the post’s image, above a Snoop Dogg signature (which appears to be as authentic as they come), it reads, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke.”



As you probably could’ve guessed, the social media comments have been pouring in all day. While some don’t believe that Snoop is really giving up his marijuana intake, others have voiced words of encouragement, praising Snoop for putting his health and his family first.

One user on X wrote “Health above anything else. Snoops setting a great example to everyone. Respects“.

Still, others have been a bit more cautious in accepting this new marijuana-free Snoop Doggy Dogg! Like Dolan Dark, who wrote, “This is probably just gonna be some viral campaign where he launches his own line of vapes or edibles or something”.

What do you think? Is Snoop Dogg really done with smoking marijuana? Do you think he could just be switching to edibles? Or is it possible that – and this may sound crazy in today’s world – but maybe Snoop is actually just telling the truth?

Either way, we appreciate the OG for his decades of music, influence, and entertainment! Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorite posts from X about Snoop and his weed smoking ways!

