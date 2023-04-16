The 614

The Top 11 Rated Museums in Ohio

Published on April 16, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5
CLOSE

The Ashmolean Museum was the first public museum founded in 1684 at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.  But you don’t have to leave the country to find amazing museums, there are many in the United State including Ohio.

But which ones should you visit, really all of them, but Stacker has made it a little easier for you by putting together a list of the highest-rated museums in Ohio on Tripadvisor. Check out the top 11 rated museums in Ohio below

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Top 11 Rated Museums in Ohio  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. #11 COSI Center of Science and Industry Columbus, Ohio

Located at 333 W Broad St. in Columbus Ohio, COSI Center of Science and Industry has a Trip Advisor rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,463 reviews)
 Read more on Tripadvisor

2. #10 Carillon Historical Park, Dayton Ohio

#10 Carillon Historical Park, Dayton Ohio Source:Getty

Located at 1000 Carillon Blvd. in Dayton Ohio, Carillon Historical Park has a rating: 5.0 / 5 (965 reviews)

Read more on Tripadvisor

3. #9 Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincinnati Ohio

#9 Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincinnati Ohio Source:Getty

Located at 953 Eden Park Dr In Eden Park in Cincinnati Ohio, the Cincinnati Art Museum has a rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,092 reviews)

Read more on Tripadvisor

4. #8 Cincinnati Union Terminal, Cincinnati Ohio

#8 Cincinnati Union Terminal, Cincinnati Ohio Source:Getty

Located at 1301 Western Ave Union Terminal in Cincinnati Ohio, the Cincinnati Union Terminal has a rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,833 reviews)

Read more on Tripadvisor

5. #7 The Toledo Museum of Art, Toledo Ohio

#7 The Toledo Museum of Art, Toledo Ohio Source:Getty

Located at 2445 Monroe St. in Toledo Ohio, The Toledo Museum of Art has a rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,206 reviews)

Read more on Tripadvisor

6. #6 Pro Football Hall of Fame, Canton Ohio

#6 Pro Football Hall of Fame, Canton Ohio Source:Getty

Located at 2121 George Halas Dr NW. in Canton Ohio, The Pro Football Hall of Fame has a rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,217 reviews)

Read more on Tripadvisor

7. #5 ‘A Christmas Story’ House, Cleveland Ohio

#5 'A Christmas Story' House, Cleveland Ohio Source:Getty

Located at 3159 W 11th St. in Cleveland Ohio, the ‘A Christmas Story’ House has a rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,270 reviews)

Read more on Tripadvisor

8. #4 Franklin Park Conservatory, Columbus Ohio

#4 Franklin Park Conservatory, Columbus Ohio Source:Getty

Located at 1777 E. Broad Street in Columbus Ohio, Franklin Park Conservatory has a rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,657 reviews)

 Read more on Tripadvisor

9. #3 Cleveland Art Museum, Cleveland Ohio

#3 Cleveland Art Museum, Cleveland Ohio Source:Getty

Located at 11150 East Blvd in Cleveland Ohio, the Cleveland Art Museum has a rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,531 reviews)

Read more on Tripadvisor

10. #2 The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Cleveland Ohio

#2 The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Cleveland Ohio Source:Getty

Located at 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd Main Terminal in Cleveland Ohio, The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has a rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,818 reviews)

Read more on Tripadvisor

11. #1 National Museum of the US Air Force, Dayton Ohio

#1 National Museum of the US Air Force, Dayton Ohio Source:Getty

Located at 1100 Spaatz St Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton Ohio, the National Museum of the US Air Force, has a rating: 5.0 / 5 (5,040 reviews)

Read more on Tripadvisor

Close