Aye Verb Talks Almost Doing 2-on-2 With Mook & Twork, & More [BRC]

“Once Verb touches a battle rapper I make them greater,” – Verb

Love him, hate him, you will respect him. Aye Verb probably has the best resume in battle rap currently. He has seen and arguably beaten your favorite and God tier battlers.

His two recent battles were against Murda Mook and Loaded Lux, one of the two pioneers, both on most battle rap Mount Rushmore and the ones many won’t ever have a chance to battle on their own.

So what is next for Verb aka “The Island God.” I was able to chop it up with my guy to see what his life been like since battle Lux and Mook, who is next on his kill list and of course got some exclusives on who he was asked to partner with for Summer Impact and his next battle.

WARNING: Video Contains Strong Language

