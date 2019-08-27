Popeyes Taps Out In Chicken War….For Now

Looks like the beef, well chicken battle, has solved itself.

In a shocking development Tuesday afternoon, Popeyes announced via Twitter that they would no longer carry the highly sought after chicken sandwiches that caused literally everyone in the world to go crazy over the last week or so.

Popeyes projected inventory would last till the end of September but the social media craze and free promo forced the demand to exceed supply.

“As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week,” said the company in a statement. Many stores in Columbus and across the country already have been without the product.

Over the past few weeks people waited in lines for hours and some even tried to off the sandwich on eBay for $7,000. WHAT!?!

Popeyes claims the hold off is just temporary and they will be back with more sandwiches soon.

“We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible,” said Popeyes in a statement. The company said those who want to be notified when they return to stores should download the Popeyes app and “sign up for push notifications.”.

Sounds like another great marketing scheme in the works if you ask me!

