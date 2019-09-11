Singer and songwriter PinkSweat$ is currently on tour and stopped through the Power studios and sat down with DJ Misses to chop it up about his career, how he got his name and what’s up with that next album.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
DJ Misses went right in on the questions we all want to know…. “Where did you get the name PinkSweat$” and when Volume 3 is coming out. PinkSweat$ didn’t hold back on his answers, watch him break it all down and tell us what it is below.
The Latest:
- Columbus Man To Be Executed For Killing Daughter & Child’s Mother!
- PinkSweat$ Reveals How He Got His Name X Who The G.O.A.T. Is In the Game
- Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Hot Girl Semester Challenge Means No Sugar Or Bread
- Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing & Stunt Doubling For Anika Noni Rose
- Ja Rule Can’t Stop Trolling 50 Cent
- LeBron James Faces Backlash Trying To Trademark ‘Taco Tuesday’
- Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
- Tekashi 6ix9ine Ready To Snitch On Trey Blood Gang Members
- LOUD Records 25th Anniversary Concert To Feature Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia & More
- Ric Flair Announces Deal With adidas, Says He’s Gonna Help Take Down Nike
Also On Power 107.5: