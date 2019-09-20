Battle Rap Corner: Arsonal And Cassidy Talk After Intense Face-Off

Can Cassidy handle a disrespectful Arsonal face-to-face?

If I had to guess the disrespect level for this face-off between Arsonal and Cassidy is going to be on 100! Ars was first to post a picture from the face-off with the caption, “N***A LOOK SPOOKED!!!! HE WAS BEYOND NERVOUS…”

Uncle Rah from 15 Minutes of Fame was holding it down hosting duties for the face-off. He and the crew were able to grab Ars and Cass after the shouting match to give fans an exclusive both it drops.

Cassidy, of course, said Ars is no competition to him and answer other questions like if he would ever battle Ave?

Asronal said he got the vibe that Cass was scared of him in the beginning and then tried to ante up on him. Of course, Ars was not phased by Cass talking spicy and says he is going to do him dirty.

Talk is cheap of course and the culture will see how this will play out Oct. 6 at Lockdown. Shoutout to URL for putting together another solid card!

Get your tickets at www.urltv.us/philly.

Tell us what your predictions are between Arsonal and Cassidy.

